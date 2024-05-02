BJP-JD(S) truck extended for MLC polls in Karnataka on June 3

Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Thursday set June 3 as polling day for teachers and graduates to choose their representatives in the Legislative Council, for which the BJP and JD(S) want to continue their alliance against Congress.
Results for these elections will be out on June 6.
The term of these seats is due to end on June 21, necessitating these biennial polls.
The outcome of these elections can alter the party position in the 75-member Legislative Council where the BJP-JD(S) combine currently has a simple majority with 39 MLCs.
The Council now has 32 BJP members, 29 Congress and 7 JD(S). There's one chairperson, one independent member and five vacancies.
In 2018, of these six seats, Congress had won one, JD(S) two and BJP three. However, Ayanur Manjunath of the BJP and Marithibbe Gowda of JD(S) have switched to Congress.
According to sources from JD(S), the party will contest from the Karnataka South-West Teachers' and Karnataka South Teachers' constituencies. The JD(S) had won these seats six years ago.
"The alliance will continue and seat-sharing has been orally decided. Two constituencies where we have sitting members will remain with us. In the remaining seats, we'll support BJP," a senior JD(S) leader said.
BJP spokesperson and former MLC Ashwath Narayan Gowda said, "The alliance will continue, but we have not yet decided about the seat-sharing."
Congress has already announced its candidates for the six constituencies: Dr Chandrashekhar B Patil (North-East Graduates'), Ayanur Manjunath (South-West Graduates'), Ramoji Gowda (Bangalore Graduates'), Marithibbe Gowda (South Teachers'), DT Srinivas (South-East Teachers') and KK Manjunath (South-West Teachers').
On BJP and JD(S) extending their truck, Congress leader Ramesh Babu pointed out that the alliance had failed in the Bangalore Teachers' constituency election in February this year. "Voters gave their reply to the alliance partners," he said.
In February, Congress’ Puttanna emerged victorious in the Bangalore Teachers' constituency bypoll, making it the first defeat for the BJP-JD(S) combine. Puttanna defeated JD(S) leader AP Ranganath who had the BJP's backing.
Schedule:
May 9: Issue of Notification
May 16: Last date for nominations
May 17: Scrutiny of mominations
May 20: Last date to withdraw candidature
June 3: Polling
June 6: Counting
Poll bound seats:
Karnataka North-East Graduates'
Karnataka South-West Graduates'
Bangalore Graduates'
Karnataka South-East Teachers'
Karnataka South-West Teachers'
Karnataka South Teachers'