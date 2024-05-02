BJP-JD(S) truck extended for MLC polls in Karnataka on June 3

Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Thursday set June 3 as polling day for teachers and graduates to choose their representatives in the Legislative Council, for which the BJP and JD(S) want to continue their alliance against Congress.

Results for these elections will be out on June 6.

The term of these seats is due to end on June 21, necessitating these biennial polls.

The outcome of these elections can alter the party position in the 75-member Legislative Council where the BJP-JD(S) combine currently has a simple majority with 39 MLCs.