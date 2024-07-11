Congress Lok Sabha poll review for Karnataka: Adjustment politics helped BJP, party members tell fact-finding panel

Bengaluru: Adjustment politics and administrative lapses in the government among other reasons kept Congress from winning a higher number of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, party functionaries told a fact-finding team on Thursday.

The AICC team, headed by senior leader Madhusudan Mistry with MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Hibi Eden as members, started its two-day deliberations with Karnataka Congress functionaries to understand why the party could win only nine out of the 28 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP won 17 seats and JD(S) two.

Former lawmaker Manohar Ainapur told the fact-finding team that Congress MLAs in Vijayapura indulged in “match-fixing” with the BJP, resulting in defeat at the Bijapur segment. “In the Assembly polls, Congress MLAs won. But in the same constituencies, the BJP got leads. This is because of match-fixing, which should stop,” he said.