JD(S) to contest Kolar, confirms BJP

Bengaluru: Puting an end to months-long speculation over the seat-sharing formula with JD(S), BJP general secretary incharge of elections in Karnataka, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, on Saturday, announced that the regional outfit would contest from Mandya, Hassan and Kolar Lok Sabha constituencies.
He announced at the party’s state election management committee meeting here.
"Workers and leaders of both the alliance partners must work in tandem to ensure the victory of the candidates," he said.
Later, Agarwal told reporters that BJP and JD(S) will soon start the campaign together.
JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda and state president H D Kumaraswamy are among the NDA's star campaigners in the state, he said.
“The BJP, being the country’s biggest party with a huge cadre base, knows how to tackle internal differences effectively,” he said. Flanked by senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, Agarwal said party leaders from Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency had met him recently to assure him that they would work for the party, irrespective of the candidate the party chooses.
On the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, Agarwal said the party recognized the contributions made by incumbent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and she had a bright future in BJP.
On BJP’s Kolar MP S Muniswamy staking claim over the constituency, Agarwal said he was a loyal party worker and the party had assured him that his interests would be protected.
‘PM loves Karnataka more’
Agarwal said PM Modi loves Karnataka so much that if the party wants him to address five rallies here, he will come for six.
“We are yet to plan his rallies. We will chalk out programmes involving him and other senior BJP leaders soon,” he said.