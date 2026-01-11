<p>Mumbai: On Sunday, Maharashtra CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray"> Uddhav Thackeray'</a>s recent challenge to the BJP. Uddhav had stated that if the saffron party fought an election without engaging in India-Pakistan issues and Hindu-Muslim themes, then he would send Rs 1 lakh. Fadnavis quickly pointed out that most of his speeches focus on development instead of the other said topics, thus asking Uddhav to send him the money as promised. </p><p>Reflecting on his public addresses, Fadnavis said, "95 per cent of my speeches are only about development. If you check my speeches, we certainly respond to allegations and criticism, and we do speak about Hindutva because we are proud of it."</p>.Maharashtra civic polls: Eknath Shinde targets Uddhav-Raj, says people can't be influenced by brands.<p>Taking a dig further at the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, the CM said, "I have openly proclaimed that show me one speech of his in which he talks about development and I will give Rs 5000." He similarly challenged Uddhav to "show at least one sentence on development in his rally," on which he would offer him Rs 1,000.</p><p>Fadnavis then mentioned that this Rs 1 lakh will transferred to beneficiaries of the state government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana, a monthly financial aid scheme for women.</p>.<p>The comments were made at a press conference.</p>