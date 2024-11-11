Home
Bypolls: Public campaigning to end in Kerala's Wayanad, Chelakkara segments

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat has been a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF, and the Chelakkara segment has long been a bastion of the CPI (M)-led LDF.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 08:52 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 08:52 IST
