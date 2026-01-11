<p>Mangaluru: From concept-based paintings to ballpoint pen art, acrylics, water colours, spot portrait paintings, a wide range of artworks found a place at Kala Parba, organised as part of Karavali Utsava by the district administration and the Sharadhi Prathishtana at Kadri Park.</p><p>Hailing from Bengaluru, Dr Sangeetha C S, a paediatrician by profession and currently working in Mangaluru, presented concept-based paintings, each accompanied by a poem. </p><p>“Painting and writing poems are my hobbies, passions and stress busters,” she told <em>DH</em>. “I integrate the mediums of painting and writing. The more time you spend on painting, the more you perceive, which makes you think deeper,” she said.</p><p>“After months of thinking about a concept, when I start painting, a poem automatically comes to my mind.” She uses acrylics, watercolours and ballpoint pens for her works.</p><p>Twins Jayashri Sharma and Dr Jayaprakash, both self-taught artists, displayed their paintings in two separate stalls. Jayashri, who was teaching microbiology at a college, said she devoted herself completely to painting after the lockdown. </p><p>Her works focus on culture and art forms, often with sculptural elements in the background. Her son Ankit Sharma, a Class 6 student, also exhibited his paintings alongside hers. Her twin brother Dr Jayaprakash, an Ayurveda doctor, said he paints during his free time and uses coloured ballpoint pens to draw portraits.</p>.Nature’s hues, creative chaos: Art fair draws eco message in Bengaluru.<p>Housewife-turned-artist Kurshid Yakub has been painting for over 30 years. She uses acrylics for impressionistic paintings, most of which are inspired by nature. “I use colour over colour to bring depth to the artwork. The response at Kala Parba has been good, but more awareness is needed,” she said.</p><p>Banker Arun Karanth showcased works created using micron pen sketches. “I practise one sketch every day. As I work in Bengaluru and my family is settled in Mangaluru, I sketch while travelling by train,” he said.</p><p>There were also doodle portraits by Magima Pugal, a visual designer, who completes a sketch within two minutes. Rahul P Shetty, Vikas G K and Suman presented oil paintings, animated-style works and nature models. Suman also showcased a coin-sized model of a pili mande (tiger head).</p><p>Rajan Madai from Kannur exhibited Kerala mural paintings. He said it takes about a month to complete one painting. Kerala mural paintings are frescoes depicting Hindu mythology and involve meticulous layering of pigments to create deep hues and intricate details. “The response has been good,” he said.</p><p>In addition, there were exhibitions of kaavi art, resin art, custom hand-painted sarees, and artworks by students of Mahalasa College. Students of the Canara Bank-sponsored C E Kamath Institute for Artisans demonstrated wood and stone carving, as well as metal craft, at the venue.</p>