Chandy Oommen wins his father's Puthuppally seat in Kerala bypoll with record margin

Thirty-seven-year old Chandy Oommen has been working as chairman of Youth Congress's outreach cell and was also a Bharat Jodo Yatri. He holds LLMs from Bengaluru Christ University and National Law University, and had practiced as Supreme Court lawyer from 2016. He also did summer courses at London School of Economics.

Chandy Oommen defeated CPM's Jaick C Thomas, who earlier got defeated to Oommen Chandy twice.

As the counting reached the final stage by Friday noon, Chandy Oommen secured around 79,000 votes while Jaick secured only around 42,000 votes.

Even as Jaick had brought down Oommen Chandy's victory margin to around 9,000 in 2021, this time the local youth suffered a major defeat by securing only nearly 50 per cent of votes secured by his rival candidate.

Chandy Oommen's margin crossed the earlier record margin of 33,255 in the constituency that was secured by Oommen Chandy in 2011.

BJP which secured 11,600 votes in 2021 could only secure around 7,000 votes this time for its party candidate Lijillal.

The CPM had raised allegations of Congress-BJP vote trade during the September 5 polling.