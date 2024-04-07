Lok Sabha polls 2024: UDF in Kottayam appoints Augusthy as new district chairman amid internal issues

Manjakadambil stepped down from the post alleging that he was neglected and ignored from the party functions and felt insulted. A KC(J) faction leader, Manjakadambil also tendered his resignation from the post of the party's district president.

Manjakadambil alleged that KC(J) faction MLA Mons Joseph has been targeting and insulting him for some time. Mons has denied the allegation but said the party was ready to discuss the issues with Manjakadambil if he was ready to hold talks.

"We don't have any issues in holding talks. He (Manjakadambil) should tell us what were the problems he was facing. He has not yet mentioned the issues faced by him in any of the party forums," Mons said.

He also targeted Kerala Congress (Mani) chief Jose K Mani, who supported Manjakadambil. "Until yesterday, Jose K Mani used to attack Manjakadambil. Today he changed his stance. What are we supposed to understand from this?," Mons asked.

Meanwhile, Jose K Mani said the resignation of the UDF chairman in Kottayam district ahead of the general elections indicates the downfall of the Congress-led front.

"This indicates the downfall of the UDF especially at a time during the final stages of the elections. He (Manjakadambil) was the seniormost leader of the UDF in the district and his resignation shows that there is a crisis in the Front and that the people have lost confidence in that party," Mani claimed.

Mani's party KC(M), which is with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), has fielded present MP Thomas Chazhikadan against UDF's Francis George.

Attacking George, Mani also said that people are wondering when the UDF candidate would leave that party. "Not only Manjakadambil, we understand that there are many who are unhappy with their leadership and many are ready to resign," he said. Now we don't even know whether UDF candidate George will remain in the Front in the future, he added. Mons met the media on Saturday and claimed that the party came to know about the complaints of Manjakadambil only through the press meet. The MLA alleged that the complaint and the resignation were some sort of political ploy. Polling in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 26, and votes will be counted nationwide on June 4.