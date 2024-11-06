Home
madhya pradesh

Don't fall prey to Congress' 'Loot Express'; vote for BJP in Vijapur bypoll: Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar

The rural population of the area is troubled predominantly due to forest related issues, Tomar said and urged the people to elect Rawat for resolving their problems.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 09:51 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 09:51 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshNarendra Singh Tomar

