Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Amit Shah on three-day visit to state

Shah will pay tributes to tribal martyrs king Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah near Rani Durgawati Hospital in Jabalpur.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 04:11 IST

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh starting Saturday, a party release said.

He will visit Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior districts and address divisional meetings, public gatherings and take part in different functions during the visit, it said.

On Saturday, Shah will pay tributes to tribal martyrs king Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah near Rani Durgawati Hospital in Jabalpur at 12.50 pm. He will then address a meeting at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jabalpur divisional office at 1.30 pm, the BJP release added.

At 3.40 pm, Shah will address a public meeting at Junnardeo in Chhindwara district. He will then address a meeting of the BJP's Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions, it said.

Assembly polls will be held on November 17 in MP, while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(Published 28 October 2023, 04:11 IST)
