Madhya Pradesh | How parties performed in reserved seats?

As campaigning heats up in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls on November 17, the two main parties in the fray—the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress—are trying their best to win over SC and ST voters as the reserved seats in the state are highly crucial to form the government and can play a decisive role.

As per the 2011 census, SCs constitute 15.6 per cent and STs 21.1 per cent of the state’s 7.26 crore population. There are a total of 82 reserved seats in the state, 47 for the Scheduled Tribe and 35 for the Scheduled Caste, out of the total 230 seats.

With the reserved seats accounting for almost more than one-third of the total seats in the state, it becomes important for parties to win in these seats.