No internal wrangling, BJP will decide MP CM candidate: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

When asked about the speculation that BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit has three groupings -- ''naaraz' (unhappy), 'maharaj' (Gwalior's royal family scion Scindia)' and 'Shivraj'', the chief minister said, "The problem with Congress is that they lose their sleep when our party works unitedly."

"We appear in their nightmares. Like a red rag to a bull, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh wake up from their nightmares shouting 'Shivraj, Shivraj'." Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an unparalleled leader and nobody can stop India from becoming a 'vishwaguru'.