'Not a brick will be laid': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey warns against voting for Congress candidate in Budhni
A video of Kartikey's speech at a rally in Budhni, a constituency long represented by his father, went viral on social media on Friday, in which he warned people that the area would pay a heavy price if the BJP did not win.
कार्तिकये अभी से इस प्रकार का भाषण ना दो। अपने पिता @ChouhanShivraj जी से सीखो। लोकतंत्र में सरकार और विपक्ष दोनों मिल कर भारत निर्माण में सहयोग करते हैं। १० साल तक मैं मुख्य मंत्री रहा लेकिन मैंने इस प्रकार की भाषा का कभी उपयोग नहीं किया आपके पिता गवाह हैं। पंचायत राज क़ानून में… https://t.co/BPi5neHNgy