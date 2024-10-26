Home
elections

'Not a brick will be laid': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey warns against voting for Congress candidate in Budhni

A video of Kartikey's speech at a rally in Budhni, a constituency long represented by his father, went viral on social media on Friday, in which he warned people that the area would pay a heavy price if the BJP did not win.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 07:01 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 07:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshShivraj Singh ChouhanBypollsTrending

