<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the new Almatti-Kushtagi railway line will be ready in the next five months.</p><p>Joshi, who met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament House, discussed the railway line.</p><p>Joshi said that Vaishnaw informed him that the survey work for the new Almatti-Kushtagi railway line has already been completed, and the DPR will be prepared by the end of May 2026.</p><p>Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi and Bagalkote MP P.C. Gaddigoudar also present during meeting with Vaishnaw. </p><p>Demanding this new railway line, Jigajinagi and Gaddigoudar have written letters to Joshi requesting him to take it up with Vaishnaw.</p><p>The Central Government is giving high priority to enhancing railway connectivity in Karnataka, thereby boosting commerce, industry, and transportation systems, Joshi said.</p>