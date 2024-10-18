Maha & Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 | Follow DH for latest updates

<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024">Maharashtra Assembly polls</a> will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP</a> will be going up against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> factions, even as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand-assembly-elections-2024">Jharkhand</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jmm">JMM</a> faces a new challenge after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hemant-soren">Hemant Soren's</a> recent arrest and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/champai-soren">Champai</a>, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana election</a> resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha</a> poll performance, while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">J&K</a> also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a>'s JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p><p><em><strong>Subscribe and follow DH on <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4ifN6AYlULZASc7V3S">Whatsapp</a>, <a href="https://x.com/DeccanHerald">X</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/deccanherald/">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@DeccanHerald">YouTube</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/deccanherald/?hl=en">Instagram</a> to never miss out on anything.</strong></em></p>