Ladki Bahin scheme instalments being paid in advance anticipating poll code in Diwali: Fadnavis

Targeting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Fadnavis appealed to women to beware of some "step brothers" trying to stall welfare schemes.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 12:53 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 12:53 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDevendra Fadnaviswelfare schemesDiwaliMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

