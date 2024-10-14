Home
Maharashta Assembly Elections 2024 | Snubbed by MVA allies on CM dream, Uddhav now eyeing opposition leader's post: Shinde

Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) has been pushing for declaring the CM face before the assembly elections but has failed to secure backing from allies Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 14:35 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 14:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

