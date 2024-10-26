Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ambedkarite Maharashtra Republican Party backs Ajit Pawar

<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra Republican Party, an Ambedkarite-party, which has presence in 23 of the 36 districts of the state has announced its support for Ajit Pawar-led NCP. </p><p>“We want to counter the opposition’s false narrative that the Constitution will be changed and reservation will end,” said Sanjay Sonawane, while announcing support for Ajit Pawar and Indapur’s sitting MLA Dattatray Bharane, who is contesting against former MLA Harshvardhan Patil of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).</p><p>Sanjay Sonawane has been working for the betterment of the society and identifies himself as an Ambedkarite. "I assure him that NCP is inclusive, and I will allocate 10 per cent of our seats to minorities. We are committed to work on the path of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar to take the state forward, added Pawar,” he said. </p>