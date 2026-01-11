News in Pics | January 11, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A woman paints a rangoli in front of a house ahead of the 'Makar Sankranti' festival, at Bamutia village, on the outskirts of Agartala
The Milan skyline at sunset with clouds illuminated over the city, in Milan, Italy
A flock of painted storks perches on a tree at the Nawabganj Zoological Park, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
A man flies a kite during the inauguration of ‘International Kite Festival 2026’ organised at Adajan Riverfront, in Surat, Gujarat
Workers carry out maintenance and beautification work atop the Akshardham Temple during sunset, in New Delhi
A camel performs during the three-day 'International Camel Festival', in Bikaner
Published 11 January 2026, 00:50 IST