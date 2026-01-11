Menu


News in Pics | January 11, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 00:50 IST
Comments
A woman paints a rangoli in front of a house ahead of the 'Makar Sankranti' festival, at Bamutia village, on the outskirts of Agartala

Credit: PTI Photo

The Milan skyline at sunset with clouds illuminated over the city, in Milan, Italy

Credit: Reuters Photo

A flock of painted storks perches on a tree at the Nawabganj Zoological Park, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

A man flies a kite during the inauguration of ‘International Kite Festival 2026’ organised at Adajan Riverfront, in Surat, Gujarat

Credit: PTI Photo

Workers carry out maintenance and beautification work atop the Akshardham Temple during sunset, in New Delhi

Credit: PTI Photo

A camel performs during the three-day 'International Camel Festival', in Bikaner

Credit: PTI Photo

