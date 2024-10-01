Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amit Shah completes review of poll preparations

<p>Mumbai: On Tuesday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> completed the review of BJP’s preparations across all regions in Maharashtra. </p><p>Shah, the BJP’s chief strategist, is making efforts to sort out the seat-sharing arrangements between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>, Shiv Sena and NCP. </p><p>He has reviewed the party’s performance in all five regions including Mumbai-Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. </p><p> He also held two meetings with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots for the BJP in the state and Ajit Pawar, the NCP President. </p><p>The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which comprises 288 seats, is expected to go to polls in mid-November. </p><p>The elections will witness a battle between grand coalitions involving ruling Maha Yuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. </p> .Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendant Sambhaji floats political party, set to contest polls.<p>On Tuesday, he held a review for the Mumbai-Konkan region in Mumbai. </p><p>Over the past month, Shah has held meetings in Mumbai, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nashik and Kolhapur. </p> .<p>In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena 40, NCP 41, Congress 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 13 and others 29. Some seats are vacant.</p><p>In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and Maha Yuti suffered a setback at the hands of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. </p><p>Of the 17 seats of NDA, BJP won 9 after contesting 28 seats, Shiv Sena 7 (15) and NCP 1 (4).</p> .<p>Of the 30 seats of MVA, Congress got 13 seats after contesting 27 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 9 (21) and NCP (SP) 8 (10) and they have support of one Independent.</p><p>The BJP state leadership and the core-committee has refused to settle anything below 150 seats while they have pitched for 170 seats. </p><p>The Shiv Sena has pitched for 100 to 110 seats while NCP is asking for 70 to 80 seats. </p>