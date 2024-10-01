Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amit Shah completes review of poll preparations

Shah, the BJP’s chief strategist, is making efforts to sort out the seat-sharing arrangements between BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 14:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 14:07 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahMaharashtraNCPShiv SenaMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us