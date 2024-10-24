Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP's Bala Bhegde quits party as ally NCP announces candidate for Maval seat

Bapusaheb Bhegde, state vice-president of the NCP, also revolted and said he would contest the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 03:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 03:39 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us