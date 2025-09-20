<p>Mumbai: Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala has issued a legal notice to Netflix, accusing it of unauthorised use of the character of 'Baburao Ganpatrao Apte' from the 2000 film "Hera Pheri" in "The Great Indian Kapil Show".</p>.<p>He has demanded Rs 25 crore from the streaming giant for the alleged infringement of intellectual property rights.</p>.<p>In the upcoming episode of comedian Kapil Sharma’s show, actor Kiku Sharda will be seen enacting the famous character.</p>.<p>Advocate Sana Raees Khan on Thursday sent a notice to Netflix on Nadiadwala's behalf.</p>.<p>The fictional character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte or Babu Bhaiya is "exclusively conceived, developed and produced under the creative and commercial authority" of Nadiadwala, the notice said.</p>.<p>With his distinctive persona, dialogues, appearances and mannerisms, this character has become iconic and enjoys cult recognition, it added.</p>.<p>The name `Baburao Ganpatrao Apte' is also a registered trademark, it said.</p>.<p>If Netflix failed to deal with the issue within two days, he will pursue both civil and criminal action against the platform, the notice warned.</p>.<p>Netflix's representatives were unavailable for comment.</p>.<p>Paresh Rawal played the character of Baburao Apte in the hit comedy directed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora, also starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. </p>