Pakistan Cricket Board hires motivational speaker to calm nerves before India clash

<p>Dubai: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited the National team's nets to interact with the squad and boost morale ahead of the high-pressure Super 4s Asia Cup encounter against India.</p>.<p>Parallelly, the PCB has also engaged motivational speaker Dr Raheel Ahmed in a bid to reduce the stress levels of the players before Sunday’s crunch tie.</p>.<p>Dr Ahmed has already held one-on-one sessions with some of them to identify the root causes of mental lapses in pressure situations.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan preview | Desert Storm 2: With slate wiped clean, focus is back on the game.<p>According to a source in the team set-up, Dr Ahmed joined the contingent after the completion of Pakistan’s group league matches and has since been working closely with the support staff.</p>.<p>In another unusual move, Pakistan also cancelled their customary pre-match press conference for the second game in a row, fuelling speculation about the tense atmosphere within the camp. </p>