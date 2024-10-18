Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA complains to EC citing MCC violation by Shinde government

<p>The Maha Vikas Aghadi -- that is the opposition -- comprising of the Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) has complained to the Election Commission that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct which came into force ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, slated to take place on November 20. </p><p>"On 15th October, 2024 as it became evident that the Model Code of Conduct was to be implemented, the Maharashtra government issued 359 Govemment Resolutions (GRs) in a single day," the letter released on Friday read. </p>.<p>"This unusually large number of resolutions was posted on the government's official website in a hurried manner, with the intent to push through major financial, administrative, and policy decisions just hours before the Model Code of Conduct took effect," it added. </p><p>"These actions raise serious concerns about the intentions behind these decisions. Such hurried announcements suggest that the government is attempting to bypass the restrictions imposed by the Model Code of Conduct, which is meant to ensure a level playing field during elections," the letter further noted. </p><p>Results to the elections will be declared on November 23. </p>