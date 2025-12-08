<p>Bollywood actress Esha Deol remembered her father and Indian cinema’s OG 'He-Man', <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra">Dharmendra</a>, on his birthday anniversary. Remembering him on his 90th birthday, Esha penned a heartfelt note for her darling papa, celebrating the life and legacy of the legendary icon. </p><p>In her post on his birth anniversary today, Esha shared a picture with her father and began by writing, "To my darling Papa. Our pact, the strongest bond. “ us “ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa . Be it heaven or earth . We are one.</p><p>For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime.</p><p>The magical precious memories….. life lessons , the teachings, the guidance , the warmth, the unconditional love , the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other.</p><p>I so painfully miss you papa … your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket , holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations , laughter & shayaris . Your motto “ always be humble , be happy, healthy & strong “</p><p>I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect.</p><p>And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do .</p><p>I love you papa</p><p>Your darling daughter,</p><p>Your Esha , your Bittu.</p><p>♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️💪🏼" (sic)</p>.<p>The actor, who passed away on November 24, would have celebrated his 90th birthday today. Esha Deol's heartfelt social media post is her first public post since her father's passing.</p><p>Earlier in November, the 89-year-old actor had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated. Though he was discharged and brought home under medical supervision, his condition did not improve, and he died at his residence.</p><p>The actor left millions heartbroken after he passed away on November 24, following prolonged respiratory issues. The actor’s family silently bid him adieu in a quick and quiet ceremony, as his final days were cruel, Hema Malini had told filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami.</p>