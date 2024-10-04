Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | PM Modi to inaugurate museum of the Banjara community

<p>Mumbai: Coinciding with the Navratri celebrations, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will visit the Jagdamba Mata Temple at Poharadevi in Washim district and inaugurate a museum celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community on Saturday. </p><p>Located in Manora tehsil of Washim district, Poharadevi is considered the most important pilgrimage centre of the Banjara community in India. </p><p>Modi would also pay tribute to the Samadhis of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj in Washim, the spiritual leaders of the Banjara community. </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai’s much-awaited underground Metro Rail project on October 5.<p>The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community.</p><p>Poharadevi is one of the important and well-known pilgrimage centres of India - which has a special significance for the Banjara community. </p><p>Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Yavatmal-Washim Guardian Minister Sanjay Rathod would be present. </p><p>In Poharadevi, he will launch several initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around Rs 23,300 crore. </p><p>In line with his commitment to empower farmers, the Prime Minister will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers. With the 18th instalment release, the total funds released to farmers under PM-KISAN will be around Rs 3.45 lakh crore. Further, the Prime Minister will also launch the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana disbursing about Rs 2,000 crore.</p><p>The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), worth over Rs 1,920 crore. The major projects include custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, and post-harvest management projects among others.</p><p>The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of around Rs 1,300 crore.</p><p>Modi will launch the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology. This initiative aims to increase the availability of sex-sorted semen at affordable prices to farmers and reduce the cost by around Rs 200 per dose. </p><p>The Unified Genomic Chip - GAUCHIP for Indigenous cattle and MAHISHCHIP for buffaloes- have been developed along with genotyping services. With the implementation of genomic selection, young high-quality bulls can be identified at an early age.</p><p>He will dedicate five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana – 2.0. During the programme, he will also honour beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.</p>