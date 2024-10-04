Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | PM Modi to inaugurate museum of the Banjara community

Modi would also pay tribute to the Samadhis of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj in Washim, the spiritual leaders of the Banjara community.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 07:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 07:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNarendra ModiBanjara communityMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us