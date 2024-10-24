Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Shiv Sena (UBT) contestants spread awareness about their new symbol in poll campaign

The Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) was later allotted the 'mashaal' (flaming torch) symbol, while the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde retained the original 'bow and arrow' symbol.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 07:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 07:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv Sena (UBT)Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us