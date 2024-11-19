Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024| Arrangements made across all 21 assembly seats in Pune district for state polls: Officials

More than 1,200 police personnel will be deployed across the district to ensure that polls are conducted smoothly, police officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 09:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us