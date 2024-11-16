Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah would help consolidate Dhangar votes

Siddaramaiah, a Ahinda leader and Kuruba icon, lashed out at the BJP-led MahaYuti in his election rallies.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said that he makes fun of guarantee schemes of the Congress.

“When the guarantee schemes are announced in Karnataka none are implemented. The development of the country will slow down. He said that if it is implemented, the state will go bankrupt. Modi is working to mislead the people of the country. But BJP announced the same guarantee schemes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana,” he said.

The Dhangar community also forms the major part of BJP's “Ma-Dha-Va” (or Madhav formula) involving the three communities of Mali-Dhangar-Vanjari - a political equation that the saffron party worked and developed since the 1980s and 1990s as an alternative to the traditional Maratha-Dalit-Muslim vote-bank politics of the Congress.