Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah would help consolidate Dhangar votes

Siddaramaiah, a Ahinda leader and Kuruba icon, lashed out at the BJP-led MahaYuti in his election rallies.
Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said that he makes fun of guarantee schemes of the Congress.
“When the guarantee schemes are announced in Karnataka none are implemented. The development of the country will slow down. He said that if it is implemented, the state will go bankrupt. Modi is working to mislead the people of the country. But BJP announced the same guarantee schemes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana,” he said.
The Dhangar community also forms the major part of BJP's “Ma-Dha-Va” (or Madhav formula) involving the three communities of Mali-Dhangar-Vanjari - a political equation that the saffron party worked and developed since the 1980s and 1990s as an alternative to the traditional Maratha-Dalit-Muslim vote-bank politics of the Congress.
However, in the quarter of a century things have changed and now Dhangar votes are going to be very important for both the BJP-led Maha Yuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi - particularly in the wake of the realignment of the political forces.
The Dhangar community - traditional nomadic shepherds - who get 3.5% reservation in education and jobs under NT (C) category demand that they be placed under STs, which has a 7% quota.
The Dhangar community leaders claim ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ are same and a "typographical error” has deprived them in Maharashtra to get the ST benefits unlike other states.
The ST community is opposed to the idea as it will dilute their quota.
The Eknath Shinde-led MahaYuti dispensation renamed Ahmednagar district as Ahilyanagar after Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, the legendary Holkar-queen of the Maratha-Malwa kingdom.
Ahilyabai Holkar (31 May, 1725 – 13 August, 1795), was a great pioneer and involved in several social causes and helped build hundreds of temples and dharamshalas throughout India.
Ahilyabai Holkar was born Chaundi in Ahmednagar district to a Dhangar family and was married to Khanderao Holkar of the Holkar dynasty of Holkar.
In four Lok Sabha seats of Baramati, Madha, Solapur and Satara and 30-35 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, the Dhangar has a sizable presence and could be a deciding factor. The Ahmednagar district and Parliamentary seat in North Maharashtra has a significant population of Dhangar community
