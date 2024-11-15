Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray seeks BJP’s help to defeat Abdul Sattar

In fact, many of the local BJP leaders are against Sattar.

Addressing a rally in Sillod, Thackeray said: “We have our differences… However if anyone is ready to talk to me from your side, then I am also ready for it. We all should (sink differences ) and come together and defeat Sattar…all traitors have come together, they became ministers and are still hungry for power.”

Reacting to the speech, Sattar, a Muslim leader of BJP-led Maha Yuti, said that Thackeray was agitated as his government was toppled.

When BJP leader and state Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan was asked about it, he said: “Why…such a statement…the Maha Vikas Aghadi knows they would be defeated in the elections.”