<p>Udupi: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer said that in a world marked by conflict, division and uncertainty, India's role in promoting peace has become increasingly crucial.<br><br>Addressing the Vishwa Shanti Sammelan organised by Puttige Sri Krishna mutt, he said India has consistently conveyed that peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of mutual respect, responsibility and cooperation. This philosophy, he said, is profoundly reflected in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, which emphasises mutual support and ethical living as the foundation of a harmonious society.</p><p>Quoting the Gita, the Governor said life is sustained through cooperation, as human beings, nature and the cosmic order are deeply interconnected. "When we live responsibly and in harmony, it creates wonders. In simple terms, when we support life, life supports us," he said, adding that those who contribute positively to society are true friends of humanity, while those who harm nature obstruct the natural order. The highest good, he noted, is achieved through mutual upliftment.<br><br>Justice Abdul Nazeer said India's spiritual heritage, democratic values and commitment to humanity place the country in a unique position to guide global discourse on peace. Through humanitarian action, climate leadership, cultural diplomacy and moral guidance, India continues to stand for harmony both within the country and globally, he said.<br><br>Highlighting India's diversity, he said despite varied cultures, the nation remains united through the shared roots of the Vedas. "The Vedas are not merely religious texts, they are the intellectual, cultural and philosophical foundation of Indian civilisation. They are our soul and bind us together," he said, adding that Indian literature, art, music, science, philosophy and traditions have all originated from the Vedic heritage, making it a treasure for the entire world.<br><br>He stressed that dialogue remains one of the most powerful instruments for peace, as conflicts often arise when communication breaks down. "Lasting peace is built not through force, but through conversation, compassion and cooperation," he said, reiterating the need to respect differences."</p><p>The Governor said Sri Krishna mutt stands as a testimony to religious freedom, compassion and cultural harmony for over 800 years. Udupi, he added, is a living heritage of India's spiritual vision and a guiding light of devotion, philosophy and cultural unity to the world.<br><br>He also lauded the efforts of Puttige mutt seer Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, particularly his initiatives in promoting sustainable peace, and noted that the seer has addressed the United Nations on peace and terrorism.</p>