Mahrashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Amit Shah cancels rallies in poll-bound state, returns to Delhi as situation in Manipur remains volatile

The home minister is likely to hold a meeting with top officers in Delhi to review the situation in Manipur, the sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 07:00 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 17 November 2024, 07:00 IST
Amit ShahManipurMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

