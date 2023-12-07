Will have to put in extra hours to hear disqualification pleas: Maharashtra speaker Narwekar

Speaking to reporters here, Narwekar said, “I need to ensure the smooth functioning of the legislative assembly as well as complete the disqualification hearings pending before me. It looks like I will be working from 9 am to 10 pm in this period to give justice to both responsibilities.” Rahul Narwekar is hearing cross-petitions filed by the rival Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs following a split in the party last year.