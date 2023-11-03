Mizoram 2018 elections: How parties performed in reserved seats?

The state of Mizoram is heading for election on the November 7. All parties have announced their contesting candidates. The results for the elections will be announced on December 3.
There are a total of 40 constituencies in Mizoram for which election will be held in a single phase. 39 of these constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only the Aizawl East - 1 constituency is not reserved.
Let’s take a look at how the parties have performed in these reserved seats in the 2018 elections.
In the 39 reserved constituencies, the Mizo National Front (MNF) won twenty five seats, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) with five, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with one, and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) with eight.