Sonia Gandhi urges Mizoram to vote for Congress and protect democracy from BJP-RSS threat

New Delhi: Insisting that it is "no time for experiments", former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to people to vote her party to power in Mizoram while accusing the MNF and ZPM of being "gateways for the BJP" into the north-eastern state.
In her video message, she targeted the BJP-RSS, saying democracy is under threat from the Sangh Parivar in Mizoram, in the north-east and across the country. She said that they neither value diversity nor democracy and dialogue.
Sonia claimed the BJP-RSS wanted to "impose uniformity" across India. In the Parliament, the BJP forced laws which weakened the rights of tribals to their lands and forests and did not even allow the Mizoram MP to speak.
Referring to Manipur ethnic violence, she said the BJP had divided society "bitterly". Six months of suffering have gone by, she said, but there is no effort towards peace and reconciliation, and the Prime Minister is "completely silent" and has "not seen it fit to visit" Manipur for even a few hours.
In a direct attack on the regional parties, Sonia said, "In Mizoram, the MNF and the ZPM say they are independent, but are they really? No, I believe they are not. They are gateways for the BJP into Mizoram. The Congress party will never compromise with the BJP."
Emphasising that only the Congress can guarantee the development of Mizoram, empowerment for its people, and protection for the weakest in society, she said her party's track record in government shows that they deliver on guarantees, as one has seen in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh.
Recalling her bond with Mizoram, she said the Congress stands for protecting the Mizo way of life as enshrined in Article 371-G of the Constitution of India, which is the legacy of Rajiv Gandhi.
"That is why I make a personal appeal, especially to the youth of Mizoram, to the women of Mizoram. This is no time for experiments. Please do vote for the Congress party, the hand of experience and the hand of security. A vote for the Congress party is for peace, for progress and prosperity in Mizoram," she added.
Sharing the video, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh also posted on 'X', "Sonia Gandhi recalls her special bond with Mizoram making a personal appeal to youth and women to vote for INC as this is no time for experiments with BJP proxies - ZPM and MNF, to ensure peace and protect Article 371G of the Constitution."