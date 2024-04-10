EC to deploy ASHA workers in polling booths across Odisha to tackle heatstroke cases

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission has decided to engage ASHA workers in every booth in Odisha to tackle those who may suffer heatstroke due to hot weather conditions on polling days, an official said on Tuesday.

Voting in the state will be held in four phases between May 13 and June 1.

As heatwave conditions prevail and thunderstorms occur in the state during the period, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal held a meeting with senior officers of departments concerned on Tuesday for smooth management of the polling.

"Dhal has asked health department officials to engage ASHA workers in each polling booth along with medicines required to tackle heatstroke cases," the official said.