Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The stylish audacity of Ilaiyaraaja

The stylish audacity of Ilaiyaraaja

Ilaiyaraaja’s fans are spread across the world, and the South Indian diaspora turns up in huge numbers whenever he performs abroad.
S R Ramakrishna
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 22:21 IST
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 22:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrismIlaiyaraaja

Follow us on :

Follow Us