Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP likely to select CM after Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Party's Odisha chief

On several requests by reporters, he said, “Wait for two more days and you will be informed about the party's decision on the new chief minister. There are highly experienced leaders of the party at the Centre and they will take the decision keeping the interest of the state in mind.” Asked whether he was in the race for the chief minister’s post, Samal said, “I am not...I am just executing whatever responsibility is assigned to me.” said Samal, who was defeated in Chandbali in the recently concluded Odisha assembly elections.