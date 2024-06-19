Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik appointed Leader of Opposition

Bhubaneswar: Former CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said he would be the leader of the opposition in the Odisha assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Patnaik said the decision was taken at the BJD's legislature party meeting.

"We had a meeting of the MLAs of the BJD. I congratulated and thanked them. They have elected me as the leader of the opposition and leader of the BJD legislature party," he said.