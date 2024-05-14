Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Parties fielding candidates with most criminal cases in Phase II

With 4 phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls done and dusted and 3 more yet to come, it is safe to say that election fever has gripped the nation in its entirety. However, the spotlight is especially centred around Odisha at the moment, as the state is also in the midst of its Assembly elections. Phase I of the 17th Odisha Assembly elections was held on May 13, with phases II, III, and IV scheduled to be held on May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024 respectively, coinciding with the final 3 phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The second phase of the Odisha Assembly elections will seal the fate of 35 constituencies out of a total of 147, with as many as 265 candidates vying for victory.