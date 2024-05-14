Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Parties fielding candidates with most criminal cases in Phase II

With 4 phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls done and dusted and 3 more yet to come, it is safe to say that election fever has gripped the nation in its entirety. However, the spotlight is especially centred around Odisha at the moment, as the state is also in the midst of its Assembly elections. Phase I of the 17th Odisha Assembly elections was held on May 13, with phases II, III, and IV scheduled to be held on May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024 respectively, coinciding with the final 3 phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The second phase of the Odisha Assembly elections will seal the fate of 35 constituencies out of a total of 147, with as many as 265 candidates vying for victory.
Speaking about victory, candidates seeking to become MPs and MLAs in this country have had a history of questionable criminal background. Additionally, political parties haven't really shied away from fielding candidates with such a past.
Let's take a look at the political parties that have fielded candidates with maximum criminal cases registered against them in Phase II of Odisha Assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 20, as reported by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Total number of candidates: 1
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 1 (100 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 1 (100 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 1
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 1 (100 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 1 (100 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 1
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 1 (100 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 1 (100 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 35
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 28 (80 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 20 (57 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 33
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 17 (52 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 12 (36 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 4
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 2 (50 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 2 (50 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 2
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 1 (50 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 1 (50 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 2
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 1 (50 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 0 (0 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 10
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 4 (40 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 2 (20 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 35
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 9 (26 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 8 (23 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 5
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 1 (20 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 1 (20 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 79
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 21 (27 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 21 (27 per cent)
Total number of candidates: 57
Candidates with declared criminal cases: 0 (0 per cent)
Candidates with declared serious criminal cases: 0 (0 per cent)
To sum up, a total of 265 candidates are in the fray across 35 constituencies in the second phase of the Odisha Assembly elections, with 87 (33 per cent) among them having declared criminal cases against them, and 70 (26 per cent) having declared serious criminal cases against them.