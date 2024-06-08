Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 | Patnaik defends Pandian, says his criticism unfortunate as he did an excellent job

On his health condition, Patnaik said, "I want to say that my health has always been fine and will continue to be so. You have seen that I conducted hectic campaigning last month in the heat. And that should be enough to give a verdict on my health."

On the party's defeat in the assembly polls, he said, "I think we have always tried and done an excellent job. We have much to be proud of in our government and the party. In a democracy, you either win or lose."

"So having been defeated after a long time, we must always take the verdict of the people gracefully. I have always said that the 4.5 crore people of Odisha are my family. I will continue to serve them in whichever way I can," he said.