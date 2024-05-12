Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Your CM cannot tell name of all the 30 districts without help of a paper,': PM Modi attacks Naveen Patnaik

Stating that a span of 25 years is a long time when an entire generation comes of age, Modi said the BJD could not develop Odisha despite the state having all the potential to grow. 'Despite this passage of time, the BJD government has failed to uplift Odisha from poverty. Today, there is widespread discontent among the people of the state towards BJD leaders,' he said.

Stating that the 'countdown' of the BJD government has started, Modi said the state's law and order situation has deteriorated significantly, with even ministers falling victim to brazen daylight murders.

"Naveen Babu has been CM for a long time, yet the people of Odisha remain disheartened as he seems disconnected from their struggles. A leader who can't even name the districts of Odisha won't understand people's hardships. Give me just five years, and I will propel Odisha to the top spot. Having served as Gujarat CM, I know Odisha's immense potential with its abundant minerals, far surpassing Gujarat's. A leader deeply connected to the state's roots should lead Odisha to its rightful place as India's No. 1 state," he said.

Noting that Lord Jagannath is the soul of Odia people, Modi said for the past six years, the keys to the inner chamber of the sacred Shri Ratna Bhandar in the Shri Jagannath Temple have been missing.