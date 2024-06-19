Senior BJP leader Surama Padhy files nomination for Odisha Assembly Speaker

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Ranpur MLA Surama Padhy on Wednesday filed her nomination paper for the election to the post of Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Padhy submitted her nomination paper with Dasarathi Satpathy, the secretary of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the BJP legislature Party had unanimously decided on Padhy's name for the post of Speaker.