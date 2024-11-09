Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsrajasthan

Beniwal will benefit if wife loses bypoll as she can then take care of the kids: Rajasthan BJP chief

RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's wife Kanika s contesting the November 13 bypoll in the Khinvsar assembly seat as an RLP candidate.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 16:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 16:36 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsRajasthanBypollsRLP

Follow us on :

Follow Us