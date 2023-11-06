JOIN US
Rajasthan assembly polls: Ashok Gehlot files nomination papers from Sardarpura seat

Sardarpura is seen as a Congress stronghold with Gehlot winning from the seat in all elections since 1998.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 10:31 IST

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination papers from Sardarpura seat of Jodhpur district on Monday.

Sardarpura is seen as a Congress stronghold with Gehlot winning from the seat in all elections since 1998. He received 63 per cent votes in the 2018 assembly elections.

The chief minister's wife Sunita Gehlot and son Vaibhav Gehlot accompanied him when he filed his nomination papers. Before filing his nomination, the CM took his sister's blessings. 

A public meeting is also scheduled on Monday at Umaid Singh Stadium here in which party president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to participate.

