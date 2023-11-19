Rajasthan Assembly polls: Seats that recorded highest and lowest voter turnout

India's largest state in terms of area, Rajasthan, is all set to go for Assembly polls on November 25. Both BJP and Congress have campaigned aggressively in the state and gone all out to woo their respective vote banks.
Rajasthan has historically been, more or less, a swing state, with the throne shuffling between BJP and Congress after every election. Needless to say, the incumbent Congress government and its CM Ashok Gehlot might be going through sleepless nights right now.
However, taking a slight detour here, we'll discuss about the constituencies in Rajasthan that have witnessed the largest and lowest voter turnout.
Highest:
1. Pokaran
Pokaran seat registered the highest voter turnout of a massive 88 per cent in the 2018 polls.
Congress' Shale Mohammad won this seat by a margin of 0.5 per cent. He defeated BJP's Pratap Puri.
2. Sangaria
The second in the list is Sangaria seat which recorded a voter turnout of an impressive 87.1 per cent in 2018.
BJP's Gurdeep Singh won from here defeating Congress' Shabnam Godara.
3. Kushalgarh
With 86.5 per cent, Kushalgarh came third in terms of highest voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls.
Ramila Khadiya, an Independent candidate, sweeped this seat dwarfing Congress and BJP's representatives.
Lowest:
1. Marwar Junction
Marwar Junction top the list for reporting the lowest voter turnout of a meagre 60.8 per cent in the 2018 Assembly polls.
An Independent candidate, Khushveer Singh, won this seat with 35.81 per cent of the total votes.
2. Sumerpur
Sumerpur ranks second in the list of seats that had the lowest voter turnout.
With only 61.3 per cent voters coming out to vote, BJP's Joraram Kumawat was declared the winner here.
3. Jalore
With 61.4 per cent voter turnout in the previous Assembly polls, Jalore ranks third in this list.
BJP's Jogeshwar Garg clocked 58.30 per cent of votes from here and clinched this seat.
The results for the state Assembly polls will be declared on December 3, and will decide which party clinches the throne of Rajasthan.
(With inputs from ADR and IndiaVotes)