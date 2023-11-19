Rajasthan Assembly polls: Seats that recorded highest and lowest voter turnout

However, taking a slight detour here, we'll discuss about the constituencies in Rajasthan that have witnessed the largest and lowest voter turnout.

Highest:

1. Pokaran

Pokaran seat registered the highest voter turnout of a massive 88 per cent in the 2018 polls.

Congress' Shale Mohammad won this seat by a margin of 0.5 per cent. He defeated BJP's Pratap Puri.

2. Sangaria

The second in the list is Sangaria seat which recorded a voter turnout of an impressive 87.1 per cent in 2018.

BJP's Gurdeep Singh won from here defeating Congress' Shabnam Godara.

3. Kushalgarh

With 86.5 per cent, Kushalgarh came third in terms of highest voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Ramila Khadiya, an Independent candidate, sweeped this seat dwarfing Congress and BJP's representatives.