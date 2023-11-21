Sure of landslide victory for BJP in Raj: Gajendra Sekhawat

The BJP has fielded veterans as well as Parliamentarians in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. How has this change in strategy fared for you?

A. I have not fought these elections, but I am doing my bit as the party directed me to. All my Parliamentary colleagues who are fighting the elections have done so because in our party the decisions on what role suits which individual are decided by the elders in our party – the Parliamentary Board. In the BJP, what elections you contest, whether it is a panchayat, assembly, or Lok Sabha, is decided by the party. These decisions are made after a lot of thought, in our party we think of the nation first, then the party, and then the individual.