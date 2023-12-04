Will definitely introspect what happened in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan: K C Venugopal

Asked about the assembly poll results, Venugopal told reporters, "Success is success, we are congratulating people who won the election. We will definitely introspect what happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, we had hopes of winning these states."

"Last election in 2018, we swept all three states, how many Parliamentary seats we got from these states? Only three seats. That is why I say every election is different," he said.