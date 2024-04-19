JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelections

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Temporary shelters for voters set up in Arunachal as IMD forecasts moderate to high rainfall

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will elect 60 and 32 members, respectively, to their Legislative Assemblies today. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 06:34 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
06:2619 Apr 2024

Arunachal Pradesh records 19.46% voter turnout till 11 am, Sikkim 21.20%

04:5019 Apr 2024

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju, Pema Khandu cast votes in native villages

03:3919 Apr 2024

A 'Fight of Allies' in Arunachal

02:1319 Apr 2024

In 60-member Arunachal Assembly, BJP has already won 10 constituencies unopposed

11:0418 Apr 2024

Lekang — only constituency in Arunachal where non-tribals hold the key

11:0418 Apr 2024

Arunachal: 23 candidates have criminal cases

11:0418 Apr 2024

Only 12 women candidates in fray in Sikkim Assembly polls

10:4418 Apr 2024

CM Prem Singh Tamang, SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling among 146 candidates in fray

06:3419 Apr 2024

In Pictures | Voters exercise franchise in Sikkim

06:2619 Apr 2024

Arunachal Pradesh records 19.46% voter turnout till 11 am, Sikkim 21.20%

06:2619 Apr 2024

Over 7.66% polling recorded in Sikkim till 9 am

Over 7.66 per cent of the 4.64 lakh voters in 32 Assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim have exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, an official said.

Voting for the 32 Assembly constituencies and the lone Lok sabha seat began at 7 am and will end at 5 pm.

Polling is underway in 573 polling stations, out of which 88 are in urban and 485 in rural areas, Sikkim Chief Electoral Officer D Anandan said.

Thirteen companies of CAPF have been deployed in Sikkim, of which five companies are from ITBP and eight from SSB, he added.

06:2619 Apr 2024

9% voters exercise franchise till 9 am in Arunachal

An estimated nine per cent of the total 8,92,694 voters cast their votes till 9 am on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh where polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is underway, officials said.

Despite early morning showers, long queues were seen outside polling stations in the northeastern state.

According to reports from various districts, the polling remained peaceful so far without any incidents of violence, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

04:5019 Apr 2024

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju, Pema Khandu cast votes in native villages

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju cast their votes on Friday at their native villages as the polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is underway, officials said.

Rijiju cast his vote in his village Nafra in the newly created Bichom district, while Khandu exercised his franchise in the Mukto constituency in Tawang district, the officials said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju casts his vote.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju casts his vote.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also exercised his franchise in his village in the Chowkham assembly segment.

Khandu and Mein are among the ten BJP candidates who have been elected unopposed to the 60-member assembly.

Happy to cast my vote at Government Secondary School, Bomba, today, the very institution where I received my education. A nostalgic moment indeed, reflecting on my journey.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu casts his vote.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu casts his vote.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein casts his vote.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein casts his vote.

(Published 18 April 2024, 20:30 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsArunachal PradeshAssembly electionsSikkimSikkim Assembly Elections 2024Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on