Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Temporary shelters for voters set up in Arunachal as IMD forecasts moderate to high rainfall

Over 7.66 per cent of the 4.64 lakh voters in 32 Assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim have exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, an official said.
Voting for the 32 Assembly constituencies and the lone Lok sabha seat began at 7 am and will end at 5 pm.
Polling is underway in 573 polling stations, out of which 88 are in urban and 485 in rural areas, Sikkim Chief Electoral Officer D Anandan said.
Thirteen companies of CAPF have been deployed in Sikkim, of which five companies are from ITBP and eight from SSB, he added.
An estimated nine per cent of the total 8,92,694 voters cast their votes till 9 am on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh where polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is underway, officials said.
Despite early morning showers, long queues were seen outside polling stations in the northeastern state.
According to reports from various districts, the polling remained peaceful so far without any incidents of violence, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju cast their votes on Friday at their native villages as the polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is underway, officials said.
Rijiju cast his vote in his village Nafra in the newly created Bichom district, while Khandu exercised his franchise in the Mukto constituency in Tawang district, the officials said.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju casts his vote.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also exercised his franchise in his village in the Chowkham assembly segment.
Khandu and Mein are among the ten BJP candidates who have been elected unopposed to the 60-member assembly.
Happy to cast my vote at Government Secondary School, Bomba, today, the very institution where I received my education. A nostalgic moment indeed, reflecting on my journey.Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu casts his vote.
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein casts his vote.