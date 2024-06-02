Home
Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 | Modi congratulates SKM chief, says look forward to working with state govt

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power by sweeping the assembly polls in the Himalayan state, winning 31 of the 32 seats, according to the Election Commission. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front won only one seat.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 12:12 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Sikkim Krantikari Morcha chief Prem Singh Tamang for his party's victory in the assembly polls and said he looks forward to working with the state government to further Sikkim's progress.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power by sweeping the assembly polls in the Himalayan state, winning 31 of the 32 seats, according to the Election Commission. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front won only one seat.

'I thank all those who voted for @BJP4Sikkim in the Assembly Elections. I also appreciate the efforts put in by our Karyakartas,' Modi said in a post on X.

'Our Party will always be at the forefront of working towards Sikkim's development and fulfilling people's aspirations,' he said.

Congratulating SKM chief and Chief Minister Prem Singh Taamang (Golay), Modi said, 'I look forward to working with the state government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times.'

Published 02 June 2024, 12:12 IST
